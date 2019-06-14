PARKER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a scene on Smythe Street in Parker, where a utility pole was reportedly
SCHP reports a collision happened near the intersection with Haynesworth Street around 9:21 p.m. According to troopers, the eastbound driver of the car crossed the center median and ran off the left side of the road. The car then hit the pole.
Troopers also say the driver left the scene, and the incident is still under investigation.
Our photographer on scene confirmed at least one utility line was down.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
