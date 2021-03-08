GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a scene where a car crashed into a pole in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 8:58 p.m., troopers responded to Geer Highway near Valley Road after a car crashed into a telephone pole.
Troopers say there are injuries.
The coroner's office says they have not been called at this time.
SCHP also mentioned fire crews and EMS are on scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.