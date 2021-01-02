GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that its office was called to a confirmed death on Boiling Springs Rd. near the intersection with Old Boiling Springs Road.
The coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Mathew Benjamin Taylor of Greer.
According to a report by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, all lanes were also blocked at the same location.
South Carolina Highway Patrol later confirmed more details about the collision, saying that a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling south on the road when the car went left of the center line, striking a 2012 Toyota SUV heading north. The driver of the Camry was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries on scene. Troopers say the SUV driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.
According to the coroner's office, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by Greenville County EMS.
The incident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
