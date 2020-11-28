CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says it has identified the victim of a fatal collision that occurred Friday evening.
The coroner says that 26-year-old Briana Nicole Lane died shortly after being transported to the hospital.
Troopers say the accident happened around 8:36 p.m. along McGill Highway near Manning Road, five miles south of town. According to them, Lane's vehicle was driving westbound on the highway when the car went off the right side of the road, slamming into a tree.
Lane was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the car.
