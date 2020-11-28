CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on the scene of a collision Friday evening just south of Blacksburg.
Troopers say it happened around 8:36 p.m. along McGill Highway near Manning Road, five miles south of town. According to them, the driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry was westbound on the highway when the car went off the right side of the road, slamming into a tree.
The driver, who has not yet been named by the coroner's office, was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the car. They passed away on the scene.
