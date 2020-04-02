Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision early Thursday morning just north of Anderson.
According to troopers, the victim was traveling north on U.S. 29 about one mile north of Anderson when their 2004 Chevy SUV went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and rolled over.
We're told the driver, who has not yet been identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash.
Troopers say the victim died on scene.
We'll update once the coroner releases the victim's identification.
