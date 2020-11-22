PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on the scene of a collision in Pickens County Sunday evening that involved four vehicles.
According to troopers, around 6 p.m. three vehicles were heading north on SC-183 near Hatteras Ridge: a 2017 Toyota Tundra, a 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, and a 2019 Nissan Sedan. Heading south on the highway at the time was a 2006 Honda Accord. Troopers say the pickup trucks came to a stop near the intersection with Hatteras Ridge when Nissan sedan first hit Chevrolet, before hitting the oncoming Honda head-on. The initial collision also caused the Chevrolet to hit the Tundra.
The pickup trucks and the Honda all carried only drivers, while the Nissan sedan carried a driver and passenger. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, but the driver of the Honda was entrapped and died on the scene.
The coroner's office has not identified the deceased driver as of writing.
