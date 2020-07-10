GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a collision that blocked off a portion of a Greenville County road Friday evening.
SCHP reports it happened at 6:12 p.m. on Devenger Road near Devenger Pointe. The agency's collision tracking website did report injuries.
We were later able to confirm the coroner's office was called to the scene.
According to SCHP, four people were in a 2004 Toyota SUV traveling south on Devenger Road, when the SUV went off the right side of the road near Phillips Road. The driver lost control, and the SUV overturned in the roadway.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. Sadly, the driver passed away on scene. The front-seat passenger was also ejected, but transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other two passengers were in the rear and not wearing seat belts, but were not injured.
The coroner's office later identified the driver as 19-year-old Ethan Tingle of Greenville. He passed away on scene.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.