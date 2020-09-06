GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead and a passenger hospitalized after an SUV slammed into trees Sunday morning.
Troopers say it happened around 9:20 a.m. along Eastview Road, near Stewart Lake Road. According to them, the driver of a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Eastview Road when the SUV went off the left side of the road, slamming into the trees 10 miles south of Greenville.
The driver of the Pathfinder was wearing a seat belt, but was injured and entrapped. They sadly passed away on scene, and as of writing have not been identified by the county coroner's office.
The passenger was sitting in the right front seat, and while not wearing a seat belt was injured, albeit not ejected or entrapped. SCHP did confirm the passenger was a young woman, who was flown out to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. As of writing, her condition is unknown.
There were no other passengers or cars involved.
