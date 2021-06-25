GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has passed away at the hospital after a crash in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 9:01 p.m. on Thursday, a car was heading north on Augusta Road when it ran off the left side of the of the roadway and hit a tree.
Troopers said both the driver and the passenger in the car were transported to Prisma of Greenville with injuries. The driver later passed away at the hospital.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
