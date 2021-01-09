GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died following a crash on I-385, Saturday morning.
According to SCHP, a call for a crash along I-385 northbound at exit 31 came in at 6:56 a.m. A driver of a Chevy pickup truck drove off the right-side of the roadway, went down an embankment, and struck guardrail.
Troopers say driver of the pickup was not wearing a seatbelt and passed away at the scene.
There were no other passengers in the truck.
The coroner's office has not identified the driver yet.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
