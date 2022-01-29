GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers announced that one person died this afternoon following a crash on SC-14.
Troopers said the crash occurred at around 2:04 p.m.
According to troopers the 78-year-old driver was traveling north on SC-14 when they went across the center of the road and hit another car head-on. The 78-year-old sadly passed away at the scene. The other driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.
No other information regarding the victim was released, we will update this story as we learn more.
