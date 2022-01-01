PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that two people passed away on Saturday morning following a crash along Earls Bridge Road.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:01 a.m. on January 1. According to troopers, the driver was traveling east on Earls Bridge Road when they crossed the center of the road. The driver then went off the left side of the road and hit multiple trees. Sadly, the 29-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger passed away at the scene.
No other information regarding the victims was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.