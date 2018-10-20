GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway patrol troopers are investigating a fatal collision Saturday evening in Greenville County.
SCHP says the collision happened around 8:36 p.m. at the intersection of Easley Bridge Road and 4th avenue, just one mile south of Greenville.
Troopers say the driver of a 2005 Mazda SUV was traveling south on Easley Bridge Road and tried to turn left on to 4th Avenue.
However, the driver of a 2017 moped struck the SUV, ejecting the driver of the moped.
The moped driver, identified so far as a man from Easley, was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a man from Greenville, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.
The MAIT is investigating, and we're told charges are pending.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirm the moped driver's cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The office is withholding identification pending notification of next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.