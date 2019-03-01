SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A fallen tree on an Upstate highway was the cause of a series of collisions Friday evening.
SCHP reports the tree fell around 7 p.m., blocking off the westbound lanes of I-26. When the tree fell, SCHP says multiple vehicles struck the tree, and then others hit debris. To add on to the collision count, some drivers swerved out of the way, only to hit into medians and go off the highway.
Multiple wreckers were called to get the drivers out of road, and westbound lanes were blocked for a time.
Traffic is getting back up to speed.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.
