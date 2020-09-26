WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says four people, including a toddler, have been taken to a hospital after the car they were in slammed into another car parked at a home in Wellford, before slamming into the home itself.
SCHP says it happened around 6 p.m. at a home along Stone Drive, just off of Nazareth Road. Troopers say the four occupants of a 1999 Honda Accord were traveling south on Nazareth Road, but the driver was going too fast for road conditions. The car went off the right side of the road, hitting a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was legally parked at the home. After hitting the Jetta, SCHP says the Accord then went on to smash into the home.
The toddler was confirmed to have been restrained properly in a child safety seat, but seat belt use by the other three occupants wasn't clear. There were injuries for those in the Accord, but all four have been taken to a hospital for treatment.
