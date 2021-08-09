GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One man has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death and other charges after killing one person and injuring others in a overnight crash, according to Highway Patrol.
At 1:52 a.m. on Monday, a man, who was driving a pickup truck while under the influence, was heading south on White Horse Road near West Marion Road when they hit a car in the rear and killed one person, according to troopers.
SCHP said the driver of the truck, the drive of the car and a third occupant in the car were all transported to the hospital with injuries. The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the passenger at this time.
Troopers said the driver of the truck, Johnny Alexis Miquel-Perez, was charged with the following:
- Felony DUI with death
- Felony DUI with bodily injury
- Leaving the scene with collision with death
- Leaving the scene with bodily injury
