UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died after a head-on collision in Union County.
SCHP says the collision on SC-72 near Edwards Road unfolded around 8 p.m. on Thursday. According to troopers, a 2003 Mitsubishi coupe was driving north on the highway while the driver of a 2011 Kia sedan traveled south. The driver of the sedan crossed the center line, hitting the Mitsubishi head-on.
The driver of the coupe was not wearing a seat belt and died on scene. The driver of the sedan was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for treatment.
The Union County Coroner's Office has not identified the deceased driver as of writing.
