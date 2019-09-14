EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials hosted a car show on Saturday, aimed at aiding the South Carolina Special Olympics.
The event, Show at the Point, was sponsored by South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the church itself.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and 5 Point Church hosted the "Show at the Point" car show, with all benefits going to SC Special Olympics.
For $20, various car owners entered their special vehicles for the good cause. In addition to the show, there were prizes, raffles, food music and even a trophy presentation.
Special Olympics athletes assisted with the event alongside officials and volunteers.
MORE NEWS
Upstate barbers gather to offer free back to school haircuts!
Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.