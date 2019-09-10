Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Coming up Saturday September 14, the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be partnering with multiple agencies to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Troopers, along with Hawks Motorsports, 5 Point Church and the South Carolina Special Olympics will partner together for a car show being held at 5 Point Church in Easley.
The show will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to enter a car into the show will be charged a $20 entry fee. Entry is free for all spectators.
All money raised will go to the S.C. Special Olympics.
Organizers say door prizes, raffles, food, music, and trophies will be part of the festivities.
For those interested in attending, the show will be held at 1039 South Pendleton Street in Easley, SC.
More news: New bypass parkway to ease traffic on Woodruff Road opens today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.