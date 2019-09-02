(FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the lane reversal of I-26 has begun. Around 10:40 a.m. troopers began leading traffic from I-526 in Charleston towards the crossover in Columbia.
**TRAFFIC ALERT **INTERSTATE 26 LANE REVERSAL HAS BEGUN. SCHP troopers are leading traffic from I-526 in Charleston toward the crossover at I-77 in Columbia. ALL LANES in this area of I-26 are now westbound only. pic.twitter.com/xnHj4FwIUH— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 2, 2019
On Sunday, Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for residents in all eight counties of the state's coastal regions.
Troopers say all lanes of I-26 will reversed beginning at noon on Monday to help people evacuate more easily.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning, troopers tweeted that the process of closing I-26 eastbound began in Columbia at I-77 and would continue moving east towards Charleston.
* TRAFFIC ALERT **TROOPERS HAVE BEGUN THE PROCESS OF CLOSING I-26 EASTBOUND, BEGINNING AT I-77 MOVING EAST TOWARD CHARLESTON IN ANTICIPATION OF 12 P.M. EVACUATION / LANE REVERSAL. TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED ONTO I-77 NORTHBOUND. pic.twitter.com/6UaP0xoXaW— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 2, 2019
At 9 a.m. Monday, the SCHP said troopers began the process of flushing traffic from Columbia to Charleston along the eastbound lanes preparing for the 12 p.m. lane reversal.
**TRAFFIC ALERT **South Carolina Highway Patrol cars are in the process of flushing traffic from Columbia to Charleston along the eastbound lanes of I-26 in preparation for 12 P. M. evacuation. pic.twitter.com/NRGkvMaHpa— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 2, 2019
Highway patrol says these troopers will be visually checking to make sure all exits between I-77 and I-526 are secure before reversing traffic.
SCDOT also announced Monday that tolls will be suspended along Cross Island Parkway until further notice.
"This action supports public safety efforts in evacuation and recovery operations in Beaufort County," said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.
The suspension will allow for free, uninterrupted flow of traffic as residents evacuate the coastal county ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
We'll continue to update as troopers and officials with the SCDOT release information.
Related: Gov. McMaster issues mandatory evacuation in certain coastal counties
Governor McMaster requests federal emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Dorian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.