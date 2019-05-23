Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of an accident blocking the roadway along I-85 southbound in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 5:15 a.m.
A jack knifed tractor trailer has the roadway blocked around mile marker 77 along the southbound side of the interstate.
We're being told that all southbound traffic is being detoured to I-85 business.
At this time, no injuries have been reported with the accident, but we have a crew on the way and we'll update as soon as we know more.
