GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's office identified the victim of a fatal collision that occurred Saturday afternoon.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Kaitlyn Wilson of Weaverville, North Carolina according to a release from the coroner's office. Her cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details of the collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 25 off East Bowers Rd.
Troopers say that the Wilson was travelling south on Highway 25 when her vehicle struck the rear of a 2006 international rollback style wrecker that was attempting a U-turn.
Wilson was entrapped in the vehicle, but was wearing a seat belt according to troopers.
The driver of the rollback style wrecker was not injured according to SCHP and the investigation is ongoing.
