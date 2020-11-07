GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details of a fatal collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 25 off East Bowers Rd. Saturday afternoon.
Troopers say that the driver of a 2019 Hyundai was travelling south on Highway 25 when it struck the rear of a 2006 international rollback style wrecker that was attempting a U-turn.
The victim was entrapped in the vehicle, but was wearing a seat belt according to troopers.
The driver of the rollback style wrecker was not injured according to SCHP, and the identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
We will update as more information comes in.
