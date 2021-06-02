GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that it is investigating a collision involving a 18 wheeler and a bicyclist that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.
Highway Patrol says the incident happened near Poinsett Highway.
Troopers say that more information will be released sometime Wednesday evening.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
