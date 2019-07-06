ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in progress in Anderson County.
According to SCHP's live collision tracker website, the collision unfolded around 3:48 p.m. Saturday on Old Williamston Road, near Brooks Road.
Details at this time are limited. We have reached out to SCHP for details.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.