PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left some drivers stopped on a Pickens County road Saturday afternoon.
SCHP's live collision tracker website reports the collision happened on Dacusville Highway, near Little Pond Road, around 3 p.m. The scene was still active as of 5 p.m.
Details are still developing. Stay tuned for updates.
