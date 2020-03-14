Collision on Jameson Road in Pickens County

 (FOX Carolina/ March 14, 2020)

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in Pickens County that happened Saturday evening.

Details are limited, but the collision unfolded on Jameson Road near Gibson Road around 8:16 p.m. Injuries are involved, but the severity of the collision was not known at the time.

We've reached out to SCHP for details. Stay tuned for updates.

