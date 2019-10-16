Hayne Street collision

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that unfolded Wednesday evening in Spartanburg County.

SCHP's live collision tracker website says the collision on the 900 block of Hayne Street unfolded around 9:45 p.m., near the intersections with Weezes Way and Nahant Street. Details are still limited, but the website indicates injuries are involved.

Our crew on scene noticed significant traffic on the roadway as a result of the collision.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

