CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCHP is investigating a collision on I-85 that involves a semi Sunday evening.
Details about the collision remain unknown as of writing, but the left lane of I-85 southbound near Exit 96 to Gaffney is blocked off.
A FOX Carolina photographer saw troopers directing traffic onto the exit and shut down a part of the interstate as they investigated and worked to clear the scene.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them from SCHP.
