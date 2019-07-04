GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that unfolded Thursday afternoon just outside of Ware Place.

SCHP's live collision tracker website indicates the collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on SC-8, near New Shady Grove Church Road. A tipster initially alerted FOX Carolina to the scene.

Our photographer notes at least two cars were involved.

Details are limited, but we're working to get more information as soon as possible. Stay tuned for updates.

1 dead, 11 injured after lightning strikes sand bar in South Carolina

