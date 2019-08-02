SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that unfolded late Thursday night on an Upstate highway.
The agency's collision tracker website indicates the collision involving injuries unfolded around 11:48 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boiling Springs Road, also known as SC-9. A viewer tipped FOX Carolina off to the scene, noting it was near 4th Street.
Our crews saw troopers inspecting a bicycle that appeared to have suffered damage. We have reached out to SCHP for details to confirm if a bicyclist was involved.
Stay tuned for updates.
