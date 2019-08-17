Collision on US-29 in Anderson County

The scene of the collision on US-29 in Anderson County, near Sandy Road.

 (FOX Carolina/ August 18, 2019)

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a collision that unfolded in Anderson County late Saturday evening.

Details were limited, but the live collision tracker website indicates the scene unfolded on US-29 near Sandy Lane around 10:38 p.m.

We're working to get more details from authorities. Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for details.

