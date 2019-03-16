GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a collision that unfolded late Friday evening.
SCHP's collision tracker website indicates the crash happened around 11:46 p.m. Friday on White Horse Road, near Two Notch Road. The number of vehicles involved is unknown as of writing.
A viewer contacted FOX Carolina with video and photos of the scene, indicating at least one white car was involved.
A FOX Carolina photojournalist on scene reports at least one lane of traffic resumed normal flow by 12:44 a.m. Saturday morning.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this scene.
