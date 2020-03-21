OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies was transported for treatment after a collision Saturday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision on Old Clemson Highway near Rochester Highway happened around 7:30 p.m. OCSO says the other driver hit the deputy head-on in the deputy's lane of travel, but directed us to SCHP for more details.
Both the deputy and the other driver were taken to a hospital via EMS. Their conditions are not known as of writing.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.