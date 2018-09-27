Fatal collision on Wade Hampton Blvd.

The scene of the fatal collision near Wade Hampton Blvd. (FOX Carolina/ September 27, 2018)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway patrol troopers are investigating a fatal collision in Greenville Thursday evening.

Details surrounding the collision are unknown as of writing, but a FOX Carolina crew responded to the scene near the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Cherokee Drive around 5:17 p.m.

We are working with SCHP to gather more information. Stay tuned for updates.

