GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a collision in Cherokee County has turned deadly, prompting an investigation.

Details were limited as of writing, but SCHP reports the collision happened Saturday on Pleasant School Road, near Concord Road. Troopers promised further details when their end of the investigation is complete.

Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.

An iPhone 11 Pro? What to expect at Apple's big event

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.