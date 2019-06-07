Fatal collision on Kelly Road

Kelly Road was blocked off after a fatal collision.

 (FOX Carolina/ June 7, 2019)

UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they're investigating a fatal collision that unfolded early Friday evening in Union County.

Details surrounding the collision are limited at this time. However, SCHP reports the collision unfolded on Kelly Road, near the intersection with Old Pump Station Road, just before 5 p.m.

We're working on getting more details. Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for updates.

