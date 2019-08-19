EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are hosting a car show with proceeds benefiting the South Carolina Special Olympics, they posted on social media.
The event is being sponsored by South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hawks Motorsports and will be held at 5 Point Church.
There is a $20 fee to enter your vehicle in the show. There will be door prizes, raffles, food, music and a trophy presentation, officials say.
The event will be held on September 14th between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All cars are welcome to enter the show!
All proceeds will benefit the South Carolina Special Olympics.
MORE NEWS
Upstate barbers gather to offer free back to school haircuts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.