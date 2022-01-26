Crash near I-85 exit 90

Crash along I-85 exit 90 (SCDOT)

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a tractor trailer crash on I-85 is causing delays and a detour Wednesday morning.

The crash happened 9:55 a.m. along I-85 northbound just past the 90 mile marker, according to troopers. 

Troopers issued a detour for drivers to avoid delays. Drivers are encouraged to take exit 90 onto Frontage Road, towards the 92 exit and back onto I-85.

