GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a tractor trailer crash on I-85 is causing delays and a detour Wednesday morning.
The crash happened 9:55 a.m. along I-85 northbound just past the 90 mile marker, according to troopers.
Troopers issued a detour for drivers to avoid delays. Drivers are encouraged to take exit 90 onto Frontage Road, towards the 92 exit and back onto I-85.
Cherokee County: I-85 north bound past the 90 mile marker is blocked due to a Tractor Trailer collision. Detour: Take exit 90 onto the frontage road and up to the 92 and back onto I-85. Expect Delays!! pic.twitter.com/tPH6Hbfyri— Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) January 26, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.