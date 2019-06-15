INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a car hit a ditch and flipped on an Inman road, sending the juvenile driver and two passengers to an area hospital late Friday night.
SCHP reports it happened around 11:38 p.m. on New Cut Road, near the intersection with Holstein Creek Church Road. Troopers report the driver and passengers were traveling west in a 2004 Honda two-door car when it left the right side of the road. It then hit the ditch and overturned.
We're told nobody in the car was wearing their seat belt, and all three occupants were transported for treatment. Their conditions are not known as of writing.
Troopers only referred to the driver as a juvenile. However, we did learn from them the two passengers are aged 17 and 18.
A FOX Carolina viewer tipped us off to the scene, indicating several emergency vehicles sped down the road.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.