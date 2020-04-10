SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says only one person was injured Friday afternoon during a three-car collision, which involved a Lyman Police Department patrol car.
According to SCHP, the collision on SC-29 near Locust Street happened at 4:41 p.m. Troopers say the officer driving the department's 2019 Dodge Charger was traveling south on the highway and was slowing to go through the intersection. However, the driver of a 2018 Chevy Impala was traveling north at the same time, hitting the Charger as both came into the intersection. As a result, the Impala then hit a 1994 Honda Accord that was in a turn lane on Locust Street.
The officer was the only occupant in the patrol car, while the Accord and Impala both carried two passengers each. The officer, Accord occupants, and driver of the Impala escaped injury, but the Impala's passenger was transported for reported injuries according to SCHP.
We're told no charges are filed in this. The collision remains under investigation.
We reached out to Lyman PD for additional context.
