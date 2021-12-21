SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been charged after a deadly three-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 4:34 p.m. on US Hwy. 221 near Cherokee Circle.
Troopers say a Lexus was traveling south on Hwy. 221 and a Chevrolet was traveling north. They say a Honda was attempting to enter Hwy. 221 from a private driveway when the Lexus hit them. Troopers say the Lexus traveled left of center and was hit head-on by the Chevrolet.
The driver of the Lexus died, says troopers.
The driver of the Honda 71-year-old Chester Melton has been charged with failure to yield right of way, says troopers.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
