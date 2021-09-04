GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash involving three cars, and another is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US 276 at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Greenville.
Highway Patrol says a Prius was traveling east on US 276, a Rodeo was stopped in traffic facing west on 276, and a Ford was towing a trailer traveling west on 276. Troopers say the Ford hit the Rodeo in the rear, traveled left of center and hit the Prius head-on.
Troopers say the driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.
They also say the driver of the Ford was charged with driving too fast for conditions.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
