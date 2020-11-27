BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man has been charged following a deadly three car collision in Spartanburg County on Thanksgiving night.
According to SCHP, around 9:22 p.m. a GMC pickup truck was traveling south on Parris Bridge Road when it crossed crossed over the center line hitting a Honda Sedan traveling the opposite direction head on. The driver of the truck then overcorrected back into the right lane hitting a second Sedan.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said the driver of the first Sedan, 20-year-old Ericka Grace Solesbee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the sedan was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to be alright.
Troopers say the driver of the truck, 43-year-old Jamells Elliot Floyd, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death but is currently in the hospital.
SCHP said the driver of the second Honda Ford Sedan was not injured.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and MAIT team.
