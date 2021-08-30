SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Clemson man died in a crash in Seneca Sunday night.
At 11 p.m., the man driving a 2016 truck was heading north on Martin Creek Road near J.P. Stevens Road when he drove off the left side of the road. The driver then hit a guardrail and overturned multiple times.
The coroner's office said the driver, Robert Abraham, 53, was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and landed in a creek. Abraham was sadly pronounced dead on scene.
