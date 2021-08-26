GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man is dead after a crash involving one car that happened on I-85N at mile marker 69, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
Troopers said just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a truck was heading north on I-85 near mile marker 69 when it traveled off the right side of the road due to a tire blowout. The driver overcorrected and the car rolled over, ejecting the drive.
The coroner said Justin Reed Parris was pronounced dead at 7:03 p.m. after arriving at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment.
