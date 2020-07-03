GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision that unfolded just outside of Gaffney Friday afternoon.
SCHP says the driver of a 2008 Scion was driving north on Draytonville Highway around 1:55 p.m. near Wofford Road. Troopers say the driver went off the right side of the road, then lost control, going off the left side of the road.
At that point, SCHP says the car hit a ditch and then a utility pole. The driver was not wearing seat belt, and was ejected and fatally injured.
The Cherokee County Coroner's Office later identified the driver as 57-year-old Edward Jerome Moore of Smyrna. A report from the office indicates the car also overturned several times after hitting the power pole, and that speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.
