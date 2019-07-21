WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina troopers say a man died Sunday afternoon after crashing into trees off of an Upstate road.
SCHP says the driver of the 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Kilgore Bridge Road near SC-146 around 2:40 p.m. However, at some point, the driver went off of the right side of the road into an embankment, before colliding with trees.
The Spartanburg County coroner later identified the man as 38-year-old Travis Dujuan Riser of Roebuck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Troopers say he wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time, but he was not entrapped nor ejected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.