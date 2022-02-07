CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers announced that one person died following a crash along US-29.
Troopers said the crash occurred at around 10:00 a.m. on February 1. According to troopers, another driver was trying to pass the moped along US-29 when the moped operator drove into them. That operator was then ejected from the bike and seriously injured.
The moped operator was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they passed away from their injuries on February 7.
